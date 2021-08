Police say Paul D. Brown, 32, of the 6700 block of Southshore Drive, was reported missing on July 28. Family and friends said they have not heard from him since July 23. (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department said it has found a missing man who was last seen.

Police say Paul D. Brown, 32, was reported missing on July 28. Family and friends said they had not heard from him since July 23.