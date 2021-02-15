Police looking for missing Chesterfield man last seen at the hospital

Clifton Meadows, 77, of the 9100 block of Burnett Drive in Chesterfield, was reported missing on Monday.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said they are looking for a man who was last seen at St. Francis Hospital on Monday.

Clifton Meadows, 77, of the 9100 block of Burnett Drive in Chesterfield, was reported missing on Feb. 15, after he did not return from the hospital.

Police describe meadows as about 6 feet tall, and 200 pounds. He has gray hair, a beard, and blue eyes. Meadows was last seen wearing jeans, a denim button up shirt, a camouflage vest and a brown baseball cap.

The department said Meadows is known to drive a white, 2009 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plates VLS6059.

Anyone with information about Meadows’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.