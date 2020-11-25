Police looking for missing Chesterfield man

Joel A. Williams, also known as Joe, was reported missing by family members when he did not return back to his residence on the 6900 block of Able Road.

Joel A. Williams

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Police say Williams is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 155 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair he wears in braids. He was last seen wearing jeans, a plaid shirt and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

