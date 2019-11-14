Police looking for missing Chesterfield mom and kids

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are seeking the public’s help locating a missing woman and her three children.

Erica M. Rivas, 38, and her three children — ages 13, 9 and 2 — were reported missing by Chesterfield County’s Department of Social Services after a DSS employee was unable to locate them at their home in the 2100 block of Marina Drive on Wednesday, October 30.

Rivas is described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet tall and weighing about 137 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Rivas’s three children, Dayami Valasquez, 13, Melanie Rivas, 9, and Isabelle Gamez, 2, are all described as Hispanic females.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rivas, Dayami, Melanie and Isabelle should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST HEADLINES: