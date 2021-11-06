Police looking for missing Chesterfield teenager last seen Thursday

Nya S. Nash photo: Chesterfield Police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Nya S. Nash, 15, of Timsberry Circle in Chesterfield, was last seen Nov. 4 leaving for school that morning. She is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 102 pounds, and has black braids and brown eyes. Nash was last wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and pink Crocs.

Anyone with information about Nash’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the P3 app.

