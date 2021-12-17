Police looking for missing Chesterfield woman, last seen on Wednesday

Samantha Vick, 27, of Family Lane in Chesterfield, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Samantha Vick, 27, of Family Lane in Chesterfield, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m.

Vick is described by police as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 106 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. CPD said she also frequents the area of Midlothian Turnpike in the City of Richmond.

Anyone with information about Vick’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.