Police looking for missing Chesterfield woman last seen Sunday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday night.
Police said Charlene Taylor, 56, of Chesterfield, was last seen leaving her residence in the 2900 block of Haddington Court at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 27.
The department describes Taylor as being a woman about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved red shirt, black jeans, and Taylor may have also been wearing black-and-pink shoes.
Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 ap
