CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are looking two males who allegedly robbed a convenience store Friday night.

According to a release from the department, two males entered the Sunoco convenience store at 14600 Time Square Drive at 10:31 p.m., one allegedly showed a gun and demanded money before taking money and packs of cigarettes. The two then ran away, nobody was hurt.

Chesterfield Police is looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a convenience store Friday night. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

The first suspect is described as a Black male about 5-feet-10 inches tall, wearing a black hooded jacket, gray pants and a black mask. The second suspect is described as a Black male about 5-feet-8 inches tall. He was seen wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants and a black mask.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.