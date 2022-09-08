CHESTEFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying a locating a man who they say tried to steal clothing from a store at Chesterfield Towne Center.

According a tweet from Sgt. Rollins of the Chesterfield Police Department, the man pictured used a tool to remove security tags from clothing at the TJ Maxx at Chesterfield Towne Center on the 11500 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

The man tried to walk out of the store with the items but was confronted and ran away. Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.