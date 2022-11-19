CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was seen on video stealing items at a senior living facility in October.

On Oct. 15, officers were alerted to a reported robbery at a senior living facility at 300 Twinridge Lane in Chesterfield. According to police, two rooms had been broken into and items, including purses, jewelry, credit/debit cards and checks, were stolen.

Video footage from surveillance cameras inside the facility showed a female suspect taking items inside a victim’s room. The victim’s credit cards were later used to buy gift cards at nearby stores by a male suspect, police said.

The video of the robbery has been posted on Facebook. Anyone who can identify the suspect or who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251, or submit a tip online through P3 Tips.