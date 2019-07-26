Police: Man attacked with paintball gun at Chesterfield intersection

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot several times with a paintball gun in Chesterfield County overnight.

Police say the attack occurred at the intersection of West Hundred Road and Chester Road at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

As the truck pulled up to the intersection, the man heard something hitting the driver’s side of the vehicle. He turned to look out the window and was hit in the face and shoulder by paintballs, police said.

Then, according to police, he turned his back to the window to protect a female passenger and was struck in the back by a paintball.

The man drove to an area hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 1977-1984 Chevrolet Suburban with a black tint cap over its license plate. Four suspects were seen in the vehicle, and all of them were wearing paintball gear and masks, police say.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.