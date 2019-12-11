Police: Man wearing Looney Tunes jacket breaks into Chesterfield home, steals gifts under Christmas tree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a man who reportedly broke into a home and stole gifts from under the Christmas tree.

Police said the man broke into a house on McRae Road on Friday, December 6.

The man fled with the family’s gifts, but surveillance footage ‘caught a brief glimpse of his very distinctive Looney Tunes jacket.’

“We think a Grinch jacket would have been more appropriate, but we digress,” Chesterfield Police wrote on Facebook.

If you recognize the man give Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers a call at 804-748-0660.