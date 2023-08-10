CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old was charged with assaulting an officer after a crash that police say he caused Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Old Hundred Road and Watermill Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, for the report of a crash.

Upon arrival, police said officers heard yelling and determined it to be coming from 22-year-old Mark A. Nedeau Jr. — one of the drivers involved in the crash. Nedeau was allegedly yelling at the people in the other car involved, and when an officer asked him to calm down, police said he yelled at the officer before turning back to yell at the passengers.

Crash at the intersection of Old Hundred Road and Watermill Parkway Aug. 9. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

The officer attempted to detain Nedeau after he continued yelling — and, from the officer’s point of view, appeared to move toward the other driver — but police said Nedeau did not cooperate and injured the officer as he was detained.

Chesterfield Police say Nedeau was charged with failure to yield the right of way in connection to the crash and obstruction of justice.

Police report three people were taken to the hospital to be treated after the crash.