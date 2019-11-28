Police: Man fighting for his life after accidental shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police said an investigation is underway after a man was shot in Chesterfield County on Tuesday and sent to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers responded to the 8600 block of Branchs Woods Lane at 5:17 p.m. for reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to Chesterfield police, the ongoing investigation “indicates that the victim was accidentally shot by a known person.”

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST HEADLINES: