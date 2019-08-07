Police: Man in critical condition after suspected assault in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield are investigating an assault Wednesday that left a man with major injuries to his face. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to police at the scene.

While details of the incident are limited, an officer with Chesterfield County Police did say the victim was found in the hallway of a building in the 10100 block of Krause Road.

No suspect information was provided.

