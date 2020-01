CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police said an investigation is underway Sunday after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield.

According to Chesterfield police, the crash took place in the 5700 block of Claypoint Road around 6:30 p.m. The driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle while traveling north on Claypoint.

The driver, identified only as an adult male, died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

