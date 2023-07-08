CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was seen trying to break into houses in Chesterfield is dead after an encounter with police officers, one of whom shot him.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Wycliff Court at around 12:49 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 after it was reported that a man was trying to break into houses in the area.

When they got there, two responding officers saw the suspect, who was standing in the road armed with a hatchet. The suspect then began moving towards the officers, who repeatedly instructed him to stop and put the hatchet down. The suspect ignored the officers’ commands and one of them used their taser on him.

The taser had no effect on the suspect and the officers continued trying to tell him to stop, but he refused and continued towards the officers, one of whom shot him. The officers rendered aid to the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed that the man lived nearby, but they have not yet identified him. The two officers involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.