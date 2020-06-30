Police: Man shot in Chesterfield expected to survive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday following a shooting in Chesterfield County.

According to Chesterfield police, officers responded to the 5800 block of Handel Court at around 3:35 p.m. for reports of a man who was shot in the area. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the suspects left the scene in a dark colored sedan with tinted windows. An investigation is underway.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.