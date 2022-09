CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say broke into cars parked at a church and stole credit cards.

According to police, the suspect is described as a Black man with dreads wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and an orange and white trucker cap.

Photo: Chesterfield Police

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-0660.