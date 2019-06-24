Police: More than 30 vehicles had tires slashed in Chesterfield over the weekend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating after more than 30 vehicles had their tires slashed over the weekend.

Police say tires were slashed at homes on several different streets, including Steven Hill Drive, Casey Savannah Lane, Bryanbell Lane, Bryanbell Drive, Taylor Brook Lane and Cabinmill Road.

The crimes happened sometime between 1 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

“I advise you to stop, because I have a lot of angry neighbors right now and if you’re caught, it could be a worse situation,” said area resident Tony Greene, who had his tires slashed months ago.

A total of 33 vehicles had tires slashed at 27 residences. Four of those vehicles were also keyed, police said. Police said the crimes occurred between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning.

“It’s real disappointing, real disappointing,” Greene added. “Everyday we get up and work hard and so it’s unfortunate that people would come through and vandalize our property like that.”

At this time, there’s no information about a suspect. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact police or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.