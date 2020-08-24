Police: More than 300 citations issued amid traffic crackdown in Chesterfield

Drivers be warned! Chesterfield County Police says the department will be executing a traffic enforcement operation beginning next week.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities released the results of a multi-road traffic enforcement operation Monday, saying officers issued nearly 350 summonses for various driving-related offenses over a week.

Chesterfield Police announced plans for an increase in officer patrol from Sunday, Aug. 16 through Saturday, Aug. 22, on Hull Street Road, Courthouse Road, Turner Road, Old Hundred Road S., Winterpock Road and Genito Road.

Results found that 424 vehicles were stopped over the week, resulting in 344 summonses for speeding, reckless driving and driving while suspended or revoked. Officers also made two DUI arrests.

Chesterfield Police say there have been 15 traffic-related deaths in the county in 2020. The department say speeding, alcohol and unrestrained occupants have contributed to the fatalities.

Police used this information as a reminder to a citizens to buckle up and drive safely.

