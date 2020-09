Chesterfield Police found a man they believe is named Robert wandering this morning. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

UPDATE: Chesterfield Police said Robert has been reunited with his family.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police need help identifying a man they found wandering in the area of Robious and Old Gun roads.

Authorities said they found the man they believe is named Robert Monday morning.

If you have any information that could help Chesterfield Police, please call 804-748-1251.