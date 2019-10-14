Police not looking for suspects after woman shot in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating in Chesterfield County on Monday after a woman was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Chesterfield police said they responded to the 8600 block of Ransco Court at around 3:21 p.m. following a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

While police are not looking for suspects in the shooting, an investigation is ongoing.

