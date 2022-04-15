NORTH CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A nine-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being hit by a pickup truck last night in North Chesterfield’s Charter Colony neighborhood.

Chesterfield Police said she is in the hospital with brain injuries after the crash.

A usually quiet community between Brandermill and Midlothian was crowded with police and emergency lights as the Chesterfield Police crash team investigated last night.

Several investigators were at the scene; blocking off portions of roads leading to the intersection.

Police said the girl was on a motor scooter at the intersection of Bach Lane and Vincent Lane around 6 p.m. when she was hit by the truck.

Police said Chesterfield County Public Schools spokesperson Shawn Smith has been notified.

With injuries to her head and torso, she needed to be flown to the Medical College of Virginia, but because of the weather, Chesterfield Fire and EMS drove her to the hospital, according to authorities.

Police confirmed that the driver of the truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash team will investigate over the next few days and then send their findings to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.