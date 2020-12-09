Police: One woman dies in single-vehicle crash off Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike that took the life of one woman.

Police say the accident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The department said a Ford F-150 was traveling east on Midlothian Turnpike — when the truck approached the intersection with Old Otterdale Road, it ran off of the the right side of the road and struck several trees.

The two occupants of the vehicle, the man driving the truck and a woman who was a passenger, were transported to an area hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital and the driver had non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the passenger is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police are still investigating this incident as ask anyone with information to contact the Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

