Police presence, car hits tree outside Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are several police vehicles and multiple taped off areas along Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.

Outside of the Chesterfield Towne Center Macy’s there is a vehicle crashed into a tree and sections of the parking lot are closed off.

The mall general manager Byron Wall said they called police at 4:30 p.m. after a car hit a tree on the edge of the parking lot. An ambulance was brought to the scene to help someone who had been injured.

Mall security helped clear the area.

There are police blocking off parts of Midlothian Turnpike near Johnston Willis Hospital and the mall.

Just a couple of blocks away near Agee’s Bicycles there was more police tape and law enforcement vehicles. That scene has been dissolved.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.