Police probe ‘serious single-vehicle crash’ in Chesterfield

by: WRIC Newsroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police tell 8News an investigation is underway following a “serious single-vehicle crash’ Thursday night in Chesterfield.

Officers responded to the 13700 block of Beach Road for a motor-vehicle crash just before 9:20 p.m. One occupant was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. An update of the person injured was not made available at this time.

Police told 8News that speed is considered to be a factor in the crash.

Chesterfield County’s crash team has responded.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

