Police pursuit ends in crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police received a report that a vehicle was stolen from the area of Claudehard Road in Meadowdale.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Chippenham Parkway and officers initiated a pursuit.

The suspect was heading from Chippenham Parkway south to 1-95 north when the vehicle wrecked.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges against the driver, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, are pending.