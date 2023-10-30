CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As many are gearing up to celebrate Halloween on Tuesday night, the Chesterfield County Police Department wants everyone to keep safety at the top of their minds.

Whether on the roads or with on the street, the police department is breaking down the tips people need to know when heading out to trick-or-treat. Chesterfield Police Officer Nik Barndt said parents should always double check their children’s candy to ensure its safe to eat.

“Definitely make sure that any candy that they get they’re going through making sure that nothing was tampered with, or nothing was damaged, just in case something happened to it,” Barndt said.

Candy is not the only thing to keep in mind Tuesday night. As witches, ghouls and ghosts roam the streets, Barndt said it’s important to remind them to do so visibly. Wearing reflective tape and brightly-colored clothes are both good ideas, along with trick-or-treating in the right places.

“If there is a sidewalk, just make sure you’re using the sidewalk. Make sure you have a flashlight,” Barndt said.

Barndt also recommended staying on the left-hand side of the road to keep an eye on approaching traffic and avoiding crossing the street between parked cars.

“I know if you have a friend over there you want to go say hi and go over to them, just hold off,” Barndt said. “Find a proper crosswalk, cross where you can make sure [you are safe], especially when it’s dark out.”

As for drivers, it’s important to slow down and avoid distractions or any kind of impairment behind the wheel. Barndt also reminded people to plan trick-or-treating routes ahead of time and to never go inside a stranger’s home.

“Know the area that you’re trick-or-treating in, make sure that you know the neighbors that you’re going up to. And you always want to make sure that you have a parent with you,” Barndt said.