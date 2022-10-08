CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police, first responders, and additional units are on scene at a chemical plant in Chester for an active chemical leak that began Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police and first responders arrived at the AdvanSix chemical plant, located at 4101 Bermuda Hundred Road in Chester, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

According to police, there is an active chemical leak at the plant.

Police say there are no public health concerns at this time.

One person on scene was transported to an area hospital for inhalation injuries.

Units plan to remain at the plant until further notice. Chesterfield Police and first responders are being assisted by hazmat teams and the Defense Logistics Agency.

The Chesterfield plant is the largest producer of merchant nylon 6 resin in the United States, according to AdvanSix. This material is commonly used in food packaging and types of plastic.