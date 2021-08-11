Police respond to barricade situation in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has barricaded herself inside a home in Chesterfield County, but police say there is no danger to the surrounding community.

Officers were called to the 1600 Creek Side road after receiving a report about a disturbance nearby and about a woman inside a home in the area with a gun. There is no indication that anyone has been shot or hurt, police said.

8News at the scene heard authorities tell the occupant over a loudspeaker to come out with their hands.

