Chesterfield Police respond to a Wells Fargo on Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a bank robbery. (Photo: 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is currently a police presence at a Chesterfield County bank for a reported strong-arm robbery.

Chesterfield County Police officers are currently responding to a Wells Fargo, located at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield.

Authorities at the scene told 8News that the incident was a strong-arm robbery. However, there are no reported injuries or arrests at this time. Police have also not been able to confirm whether or not anything was taken.

A sign in front of the Wells Fargo on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County noting that the bank is closed until further notice due to a robbery that took place Wednesday, Nov. 9. (Photo: Tyler Hall)

The bank has closed until further notice.

