Police: Runaway missing since June returns home safe

Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department says 16-year-old Janieliz Sanchez has returned home safe and sound after running away in mid-June. Police announced they were looking for Sanchez on July 2.

Sanchez had run away from her home at the 12700 block of Ellenbrook Place on the evening of June 15. Her mother discovered she was missing the next morning.

