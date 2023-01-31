CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va, (WRIC) — One week after the murder of 16-year-old Tyce Lewis, police told 8News the shooting was not a random act.

According to Chesterfield police, the shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the intersection of Kayvee Road and Vickilee Road. Lewis was taken to Chippenham hospital with a gunshot wound and died shortly after.

Kayvee Road and Vickilee Road in Chesterfield County

“That was rough man… pretty unexpected,” said Darron Lewis, Jr., Tyce’s brother. “My brother was just a good kid. He didn’t deserve anything that happened to him.”

The family told 8News the teen was a student at James River High School and loved to play football.

“Wherever I was … he was with me. To me, he was a star. I knew he was going to do great things,” Lewis, Jr. said.

Photo: Darron Lewis, Jr.

Photo: Darron Lewis, Jr.

Photo: Darron Lewis, Jr.

Photo: Darron Lewis, Jr.

Photo: Darron Lewis, Jr.

Details surrounding the situation remain limited; however, five days after Lewis’ death, police arrested four teenagers in connection the shooting. They’ve all been charged with second-degree murder, robbery, and the use of a firearm while committing a felony. Police said the suspects’ identities will not be released due to age.

When asked if the suspects and victim knew each other, Capt. Breeden with Chesterfield Police said “Contact was not random.”

“Just the fact that these kids are able to get to these guns to harm others … doesn’t make sense at all,” Lewis Jr., said. “It’s no need for it. It’s one thing to fight. Violence isn’t the way, but I’d rather you kids knuckle up and live another day, but it’s no reason to pull out a gun.”

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.