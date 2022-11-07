Officers investigate a shooting that occurred in the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza, Sunday, Nov. 6 (Photo: 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting of a man in a Chesterfield Walmart parking lot Sunday evening.

Police believe the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Justin O. Gay, met the victim and others to distribute illegal narcotics in the parking lot at the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza. During this transaction, police say Gay shot the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police say he is expected to survive.

Gay has been charged with malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.