Police search for man who tried to enter several homes in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating a suspicious situation after a man tried to force himself into a home in the Salisbury area.

Authorities say the man tried to enter the home on Sept. 24.

A teen girl was home at the time of the incident, and police say the suspect tried to enter the dwelling through three different doors.

Police add the man left when he saw a dog in the backyard.

According to law enforcement, the man approached three other homes in the neighborhood as well.

If you have any information relative to this investigation, contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.