CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to safely find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police said Bryana Escobar-Guardado was last seen at her home on Early Settlers Road about 2 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Bryana is described as being a Hispanic female, standing at about 5 feet 1 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Bryana Escobar-Guardado(Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information about Bryana’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.