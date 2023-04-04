CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for several teens accused of killing a federally protected bird at Stratton and Ukrop Park a couple of weeks ago. Authorities say the young teens used pellet guns and an airsoft gun to shoot and kill a Cormorant.
Police were called to Ridgedale Parkway back on March 20. According to police, the teens trespassed into the park, stole golf carts and even drove them on soccer fields at Ukrop Park.
When police arrived, the group ran away leaving behind the golf carts and that’s when police say they found the bird.
To read more, click BELOW: