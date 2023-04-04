CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for several teens accused of killing a federally protected bird at Stratton and Ukrop Park a couple of weeks ago. Authorities say the young teens used pellet guns and an airsoft gun to shoot and kill a Cormorant.

Police were called to Ridgedale Parkway back on March 20. According to police, the teens trespassed into the park, stole golf carts and even drove them on soccer fields at Ukrop Park.

Police say the group of people pictured took golf carts from Stratton Park, drove them onto the soccer fields at Ukrop Park and used air soft and pellet guns to shoot and kill a Cormorant, which is protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

When police arrived, the group ran away leaving behind the golf carts and that’s when police say they found the bird.

