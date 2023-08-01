CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of robbing the Alverser Plaza Schwarzschild Jewelers.

Police responded to an alarm call at the jewelry store just after 4 a.m. on July 26. Upon arrival at the store, Chesterfield Police said officers found that the store had been entered and items had been taken.

Surveillance footage from the store shows, who police believe to be, two white or Hispanic men inside the store. One of the men was carrying a large black bin.

Police description of the suspects

Suspect one — “The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie with bright orange trim around the hood and a bright orange pocket pouch. He was also wearing a black mask, thick white or gray construction-type gloves, dark pants with a label on the right rear pocket and dark shoes with a white trim at the bottom.”

— “The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie with bright orange trim around the hood and a bright orange pocket pouch. He was also wearing a black mask, thick white or gray construction-type gloves, dark pants with a label on the right rear pocket and dark shoes with a white trim at the bottom.” Suspect two — “The second suspect was wearing a black hoody or hooded jacket with a bright yellow shirt underneath. He was also wearing black sweatpants, dark sneakers with white trim and a white bottom. This suspect appeared to have short hair.”

The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of robbing the Alverser Plaza Schwarzschild Jewelers on July 26. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police)

The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of robbing the Alverser Plaza Schwarzschild Jewelers on July 26. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police)

The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of robbing the Alverser Plaza Schwarzschild Jewelers on July 26. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police)

Chesterfield Police said an open investigation into the apparent robbery is ongoing, and detectives are still working to determine what was stolen from the store.

A light-colored sedan was identified by police as the suspect vehicle connected to the robbery.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to reach out to Chesterfield County Police.