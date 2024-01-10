CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Christmas Day.

Thirty-seven-year-old Whitney H. Thomas was last seen at a relative’s home on the 2600 block of Wayside Drive on Dec. 25. She left the home in an older-model, black Lexus SUV and has not been heard from since leaving.

According to police, Thomas is described as a white female with black hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.