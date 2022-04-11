CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to solve an armed robbery that happened in March.

On March 24, around 8 p.m., an unknown male entered the Refresh Convenience Store at 11648 Jefferson Davis Highway. The suspect left the store, changed clothing and returned with a black semi-automatic handgun, according to police

Police said the suspect then began to demand money.

He is described as a man around 20-30 years old and 5-feet-8-inches tall with a thin build.

The suspect was driving a dark gray 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu sedan.

If you can help solve this crime, you are asked to contact Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.