CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in finding a fugitive wanted for carnal knowledge of a child.

Police said 37-year-old Carlos Enrique Carrera is wanted for carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old.

He is described by police as being a 5-foot-7-inch tall white man weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Carlos Enrique Carrera (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone who may have seen Carrera or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.