CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in finding a fugitive wanted for carnal knowledge of a child.
Police said 37-year-old Carlos Enrique Carrera is wanted for carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old.
He is described by police as being a 5-foot-7-inch tall white man weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who may have seen Carrera or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.