Arrest warrant obtained for suspect wanted in Chesterfield double shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a man linked to a double shooting in a county neighborhood Thursday night.

Authorities have obtained a warrant for Desean C. Davis, 21, for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a person involuntarily admitted to a facility.

Officers responded to a residence in the 3500 block of Colonnade Road at around 11:42 a.m. Thursday following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities found evidence of a shooting in the area.

Davis, of the 3500 block of Colonnade Drive, is known to the victims, and the investigation indicates that the shooting is domestic-related.

Residents who 8News spoke with Thursday said they were alarmed.

“Really odd actually because it’s a dead-end,” Ryan Johannsmeier, a nearby resident, explained. “Really no traffic or anything like that. It’s a quiet neighborhood really. All we hear is VSU and that’s it.”

Two male victims were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

Davis is described as a black male, 6’1 and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.