Police searching for man who burglarized two Chesterfield CVS stores

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Crime Solvers are seeking the public’s help with solving two burglaries that happened at CVS stores in early January.

During the early morning hours of Jan. 9, two CVS stores were burglarized. The first burglary occurred at the CVS on 10100 Robious Road around 12:25 a.m., and the second was at the CVS in Westchester Commons at about 1:50 a.m.

The same suspect entered both stores by forcing entry through the front doors. Once the suspect was inside, he attempted to break into the ATMs at both locations.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a gray hoodie, dark-gray camo pants and black shoes.

If you can help solve this crime or have information about any unsolved crime or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.