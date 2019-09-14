Police searching for man who robbed Chesterfield Wells Fargo at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Saturday morning.

The bank branch is located at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike. Authorities said the robbery happened at around 10:09 a.m.

According to Chesterfield Police, the man displayed a gun and demanded money. The man fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is a black male in his late 40s to early ’50s, police said, adding that he is about 6’1 and has an average build.

At the time of the robbery, his jaw/mouth was covered with a scarf and he was wearing a baseball hat, black colored “jogging” pants and a light blue long sleeve dress shirt.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.