CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven while using a flannel shirt wrapped around his head as a disguise.

Police said the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven at 10031 Hull Street Road just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 16. Once inside, police said the man walked behind the sales counter and began demanding money from staff while motioning as if he has a gun in his pants. During the duration of the crime, the suspect was covering his head with a flannel printed shirt.

The staff complied with his demands, and police said the suspect stole cash, a cell phone and cigarettes.







The suspect is described by police as 5-feet 10-inches tall with an average build. He was wearing a patterned flannel shirt wrapped around his head, a dark blue sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

If you have any information on the crime or suspect, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department.