CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects were caught on camera stealing catalytic converters on Southlake Boulevard in Chesterfield County.

The incident happened January 18 during the early morning hours. The two suspects were caught stealing catalytic converters and scrap metal. The suspects appeared to be a man and woman, according to Chesterfield Police.

The two were wearing dark-colored clothes and were driving a dark-colored Ford pickup truck.









Photos by Chesterfield Police Department

Police urge anyone with information to contact call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.