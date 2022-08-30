CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving her Chesterfield home several days ago.

Police said 28-year-old Sherise Nuffer was last seen leaving her home at the 13600 block of Orchid Drive Thursday, Aug. 25. She was reported missing a few days later, on Monday, Aug. 29.

Nuffer was described by police as 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She reportedly has tattoos on both her wrists and her foot.

She was last seen driving a gold 2002 Volkswagen Passat with Virginia license plate TZT-3514.

Anyone with information about Nuffer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.