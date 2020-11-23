Police searching for missing Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a missing man last seen on Monday, Nov. 9.
Mark A. Nesmith, 37, has been missing since he did not return home to the 3000 block of Blithe Drive after work. He also has not been in contact with or returned messages from relatives. Police received reports that he was missing on Nov. 16.
Nesmith is a black male, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Police ask that anyone with information call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3 app.
