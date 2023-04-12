CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a man who went missing last week and has not contacted his family since.

Police say, John N. Hodges, 37, left his home on Skinquarter Road on April 4 — the last day he spoke with his family. They alerted police that he had gone missing on April 10, and he is believed to be traveling in a gold 2001 Ford Escape with license TUG 9929.

Hodges is a white man around 6’1″, with blond hair and weighing about 187 pounds.

Anyone with information as to his location is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.